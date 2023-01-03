×
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Measles Vaccine Has Risks

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 03 January 2023

TRUE OR FALSE: The measles vaccine is safe and effective for everyone. Answer: False

The measles vaccine is neither safe nor effective for every person. No vaccine is. By itself, that is not a good enough reason to forgo vaccination. But it’s certainly a reason to research and consider whether a particular vaccine’s benefits outweigh its risks enough to go through with it.

And like all vaccines, the measles vaccine comes with risks. According to the Physicians’ Desk Reference, adverse reactions to the measles vaccine include:

• Angioedema

• Anaphylactoid reactions

• Aseptic meningitis

• Bronchospasm

• Guillain-Barre syndrome

• Optic neuritis

• Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

• Shock

In addition, approximately 1:640 people immunized with MMR develop seizures for up to two weeks following vaccination. These seizures are often characterized as “febrile,” and 5 percent of febrile seizures progress to recurring seizures that can cause permanent harm.

It’s estimated that the vaccine causes 5,700 seizures annually in the U.S. The seizure risk is an adverse effect of the measles vaccine that every parent should be informed about.

The measles vaccine is neither safe nor effective for every person. No vaccine is. Like all vaccines, the measles vaccine comes with risks.
