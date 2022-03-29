Big Pharma's Influence on Vaccines

The main profiteers of the flu vaccine are Big Pharma and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s because the CDC holds patents on numerous vaccines, including the influenza vaccine, rotavirus, and Hepatitis A.

But the CDC is supposed to make independent analyses of the need for vaccinations. Instead, when the CDC recommends a vaccine, it is likely to be added to the vaccine schedule for 330 million Americans.

Folks, this is really big business. And the people at the CDC voting on whether to recommend a vaccine often have common interests with Big Pharma.

How in the world can the CDC provide accurate and independent assessments if it has such conflicts of interest?

Perhaps you could make a case for vaccinating the entire population if the flu vaccine was nearly 100 percent effective. But that is far from the case.