DTP Vaccine May Increase Child Mortality

A research team investigated the mortality rate in 6-month to 35-month-old children from Guinea-Bissau, a country in West Africa, after the DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) vaccine was introduced.

The researchers offered vaccination to children during regular visits to healthcare centers. Because this was a new population being vaccinated, a comparison between vaccinated and unvaccinated children could be analyzed.

The initial hypothesis was that DTP-vaccinated children would have better survival than DTP-unvaccinated children. The scientists reported that DTP[1]vaccinated children had a 122 percent increase risk in mortality compared to unvaccinated.

The authors concluded, “All studies of introduction of DTP have found increased overall mortality.”

We are told every pregnant woman and newborn needs to be vaccinated for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.

Here is yet another study showing an increased mortality in those vaccinated compared to unvaccinated.

We give too many vaccines to children and pregnant women. I encourage everyone to educate themselves about a vaccine before simply following misguided CDC recommendations.