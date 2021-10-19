×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: vaccination | dtp | kids health | tetanus

DTP Vaccine May Increase Child Mortality

Dr. Brownstein Tuesday, 19 October 2021 04:35 PM

A research team investigated the mortality rate in 6-month to 35-month-old children from Guinea-Bissau, a country in West Africa, after the DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) vaccine was introduced.

The researchers offered vaccination to children during regular visits to healthcare centers. Because this was a new population being vaccinated, a comparison between vaccinated and unvaccinated children could be analyzed.

The initial hypothesis was that DTP-vaccinated children would have better survival than DTP-unvaccinated children. The scientists reported that DTP[1]vaccinated children had a 122 percent increase risk in mortality compared to unvaccinated.

The authors concluded, “All studies of introduction of DTP have found increased overall mortality.”

We are told every pregnant woman and newborn needs to be vaccinated for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.

Here is yet another study showing an increased mortality in those vaccinated compared to unvaccinated.

We give too many vaccines to children and pregnant women. I encourage everyone to educate themselves about a vaccine before simply following misguided CDC recommendations.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 19 October 2021 04:35 PM
