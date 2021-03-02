Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: ultraviolet | kidneys | cancer | vitamin d

Vitamin D Lowers Colorectal Cancer Risk

By Tuesday, 02 March 2021 04:34 PM Current | Bio | Archive

For some time, scientists have theorized that vitamin D may be an effective agent against a number of different types of cancer.

A recent study in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute looked at circulating vitamin D levels and colorectal cancer. The researchers examined 7,107 control subjects and 5,706 colorectal cancer subjects with a wide range of circulating vitamin D levels.

Compared to those who had a lower range of sufficiency for bone health — 20 ng/mL to 25 ng/mL — subjects with vitamin D levels less than 12 ng/ mL (deficiency) had a 31 percent higher risk of colorectal cancer. The reduced risk was greater in women than men.

People with higher vitamin D levels also were found to have a lower risk of colorectal cancer.

Interestingly, vitamin D levels greater than 40 ng/mL were not associated with a significantly decreased colorectal cancer risk.

The authors concluded, “Higher circulating [vitamin D] was related to a statistically significant, substantially lower colorectal cancer risk in women and nonstatistically significant lower risk in men.”

Vitamin D is produced in the skin and in the kidneys. In the skin, production is stimulated by exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun.

Vitamin D deficiency is very common, especially in climates farther from the Earth’s equator, where ultraviolet light declines through the fall and winter months.

I recommend vitamin D to all my patients during the fall and winter seasons. A daily dose of 2,000 IU to 6,000 IU is perfectly safe to take unless you have kidney problems. And I often suggest more when a patient is acutely ill — though vitamin D can be over-supplemented because it is fat-soluble.

If you are supplementing with vitamin D, I suggest using the natural form: vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Avoid the synthetic form: vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol).

If your doctor tries to prescribe you the synthetic form, find a new doctor.


 

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
For some time, scientists have theorized that vitamin D may be an effective agent against a number of different types of cancer.
ultraviolet, kidneys, cancer, vitamin d
311
2021-34-02
Tuesday, 02 March 2021 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved