Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Turmeric Eases Osteoarthritis Pain

David Brownstein, M.D. By Wednesday, 30 August 2023 04:24 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

In the Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers studied turmeric (Curcuma longa) for reducing osteoarthritis knee pain using a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial performed in Australia.

Seventy patients took either turmeric or a placebo for 12 weeks. Turmeric was found to significantly improve pain scores compared with placebo. However, MRI testing failed to show radiological improvement.

Turmeric has been used for pain relief for more than 4,000 years. Around 500 BCE, it was reported as a therapeutic agent in Ayurvedic medicine.

Conventional medicine treats osteoarthritis with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen. All NSAIDs have serious side effects, such as gastrointestinal bleeding and decreased blood flow to the kidneys, which can cause renal failure. In fact, one of the most common diagnoses requiring hospital admission is an NSAID-induced gastrointestinal bleed.

Turmeric is not associated with any serious adverse effects. I have used it for many years as a potent anti-inflammatory agent. In a case of osteoarthritis, turmeric should be used before an NSAID medication.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 30 August 2023 04:24 PM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
