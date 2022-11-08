Chemical in Toothpaste Linked to Osteoporosis

Triclosan is an antibacterial and antifungal agent found in many consumer products, including liquid soaps, toothpaste, detergents, toys, and surgical cleaning products. A study in the the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism looked at 1,800 adult women who were followed by the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). The scientists sought an association between high triclosan levels and reduced bone mineral density.

They found that women who had the highest levels of triclosan had the lowest bone mineral density. Furthermore, those with the high triclosan levels developed osteoporosis at more than twice the rate of women with lower levels.

Triclosan is a chlorinated phenol compound that is an endocrine disrupter — a compound that can interfere with the normal human endocrine system. Most endocrine disruptors bind to and overstimulate estrogen receptors, leading to estrogen overload syndrome, and eventually to breast cancer or prostate cancer.

Currently, one in seven American women have breast cancer, and one in three American men have prostate cancer. I believe the rapid rise in these illnesses is due to overexposure to endocrine disrupters.

Endocrine disruptors like triclosan are found in plastics, conventionally raised animal products, pesticides, and insecticides.

I advise patients to avoid antibacterial soaps, including liquid antibacterial soaps, because they frequently contain triclosan. It is best to use soap from natural sources, and eat organic food that has not been contaminated with synthetic hormones.