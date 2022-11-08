×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: triclosan | toothpaste | osteoporosis | hormones

Chemical in Toothpaste Linked to Osteoporosis

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 08 November 2022 04:39 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Triclosan is an antibacterial and antifungal agent found in many consumer products, including liquid soaps, toothpaste, detergents, toys, and surgical cleaning products. A study in the the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism looked at 1,800 adult women who were followed by the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). The scientists sought an association between high triclosan levels and reduced bone mineral density.

They found that women who had the highest levels of triclosan had the lowest bone mineral density. Furthermore, those with the high triclosan levels developed osteoporosis at more than twice the rate of women with lower levels.

Triclosan is a chlorinated phenol compound that is an endocrine disrupter — a compound that can interfere with the normal human endocrine system. Most endocrine disruptors bind to and overstimulate estrogen receptors, leading to estrogen overload syndrome, and eventually to breast cancer or prostate cancer.

Currently, one in seven American women have breast cancer, and one in three American men have prostate cancer. I believe the rapid rise in these illnesses is due to overexposure to endocrine disrupters.

Endocrine disruptors like triclosan are found in plastics, conventionally raised animal products, pesticides, and insecticides.

I advise patients to avoid antibacterial soaps, including liquid antibacterial soaps, because they frequently contain triclosan. It is best to use soap from natural sources, and eat organic food that has not been contaminated with synthetic hormones.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Triclosan is an antibacterial and antifungal agent found in many consumer products, including liquid soaps, toothpaste, detergents, toys, and surgical cleaning products.
triclosan, toothpaste, osteoporosis, hormones
231
2022-39-08
Tuesday, 08 November 2022 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved