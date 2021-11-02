×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: triclosan | thyroid | pcbs | breast milk

Triclosan Hinders Thyroid Function

Dr. Brownstein Tuesday, 02 November 2021 04:33 PM

Triclosan is a chlorinated antibacterial agent found in many household products, including:

• Bedding

• Children’s toys

• Cleaning supplies

• Clothing

• Deodorant

• Kitchen utensils

• Mouthwash

• Shaving cream

• Soap

• Toothpaste

• Trash bags

Triclosan has a chemical structure similar to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) — two environmental contaminants that have been the subject of many studies.

In the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), triclosan was found in 75 percent of the Americans tested. It was also detectable in breast milk. Triclosan interferes with thyroid function.

In rats, it caused a decrease in thyroid hormone levels. Pregnant rats exposed to triclosan also had offspring with lower thyroid levels.

Obviously, you should avoid triclosan. Unfortunately, many products that contain triclosan do not indicate its presence on their labels. You may need to call the manufacturer, or try to use natural, organic products.

At my house, we don’t use soap with triclosan. Instead we use an herbal soap or bar soap made from salt and herbs.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


In the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), triclosan was found in 75 percent of the Americans tested. It was also detectable in breast milk. Triclosan interferes with thyroid function.
