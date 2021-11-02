Triclosan Hinders Thyroid Function

Triclosan is a chlorinated antibacterial agent found in many household products, including:

• Bedding

• Children’s toys

• Cleaning supplies

• Clothing

• Deodorant

• Kitchen utensils

• Mouthwash

• Shaving cream

• Soap

• Toothpaste

• Trash bags

Triclosan has a chemical structure similar to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) — two environmental contaminants that have been the subject of many studies.

In the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), triclosan was found in 75 percent of the Americans tested. It was also detectable in breast milk. Triclosan interferes with thyroid function.

In rats, it caused a decrease in thyroid hormone levels. Pregnant rats exposed to triclosan also had offspring with lower thyroid levels.

Obviously, you should avoid triclosan. Unfortunately, many products that contain triclosan do not indicate its presence on their labels. You may need to call the manufacturer, or try to use natural, organic products.

At my house, we don’t use soap with triclosan. Instead we use an herbal soap or bar soap made from salt and herbs.