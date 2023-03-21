×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: tooth brushing | arrhythmias | valve disease | dr. brownstein

Tooth Brushing Lowers Risk of Heart Problems

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 21 March 2023 04:24 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

For a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, South Korean researchers looked at 161,286 men and women ages 40 to 78 who had no prior history of heart arrhythmias or cardiac valve disease. Dentists had examined the subjects to determine the presence of periodontal disease and decayed or missing teeth.

Over a follow-up period of 10.5 years, the researchers found that brushing the teeth three times a day was associated with a 10 percent lower risk of atrial fibrillation and a 12 percent lowered risk of heart failure.

The number of missing teeth was also associated with heart failure. The rate of congestive heart failure is increasing dramatically, though not solely due to the aging population. This study found a significantly higher risk of congestive heart failure was correlated with the number of missing teeth.

Furthermore, a reduced risk of both heart failure and heart arrythmias was associated with brushing the teeth at least three times per day.

The human mouth is full of bacteria. Unfortunately, doctors rarely consider oral pathology as a cause for ailments in the rest of the body. But history shows that disease in the oral cavity can affect the body, especially the heart.

Maintaining a healthy oral cavity cannot be understated. I look in every patient’s mouth. If I see signs of poor dentition or inflammation or infections of the gums, I immediately suggest a visit to the dentist.

You must take care of your teeth. Your body and immune system will appreciate it.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Over a period of 10.5 years, researchers found that brushing the teeth three times a day was associated with a 10 percent lower risk of atrial fibrillation.
tooth brushing, arrhythmias, valve disease, dr. brownstein
252
2023-24-21
Tuesday, 21 March 2023 04:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved