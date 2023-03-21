Tooth Brushing Lowers Risk of Heart Problems

For a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, South Korean researchers looked at 161,286 men and women ages 40 to 78 who had no prior history of heart arrhythmias or cardiac valve disease. Dentists had examined the subjects to determine the presence of periodontal disease and decayed or missing teeth.

Over a follow-up period of 10.5 years, the researchers found that brushing the teeth three times a day was associated with a 10 percent lower risk of atrial fibrillation and a 12 percent lowered risk of heart failure.

The number of missing teeth was also associated with heart failure. The rate of congestive heart failure is increasing dramatically, though not solely due to the aging population. This study found a significantly higher risk of congestive heart failure was correlated with the number of missing teeth.

Furthermore, a reduced risk of both heart failure and heart arrythmias was associated with brushing the teeth at least three times per day.

The human mouth is full of bacteria. Unfortunately, doctors rarely consider oral pathology as a cause for ailments in the rest of the body. But history shows that disease in the oral cavity can affect the body, especially the heart.

Maintaining a healthy oral cavity cannot be understated. I look in every patient’s mouth. If I see signs of poor dentition or inflammation or infections of the gums, I immediately suggest a visit to the dentist.

You must take care of your teeth. Your body and immune system will appreciate it.