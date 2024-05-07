Taking Care of Your Thyroid

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in the bottom part of the neck, below the Adam’s apple. The hormones it produces affect every cell in the body. In fact, life is not possible without them.

Iodine helps cells utilize thyroid hormones more efficiently. It not only helps the thyroid gland produce more hormone, it also aids the body’s detoxification pathways. I have seen many cases of thyroid hormone resistance aided with iodine.

Taking vitamin C (3,000 mg to 5,000 mg per day) and vitamin E (mixed tocopherols 100 IU to 200 IU per day) along with alpha lipoic acid (300 mg twice per day) will enable the body’s detoxification pathways to function optimally.

It is also important to consider a detoxification program when thyroid hormone resistance occurs. For any detoxification plan to be successful, it is important to eat a healthy diet free of refined foods that contain no hormones or synthetic sweeteners such as aspartame.