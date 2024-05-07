WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Taking Care of Your Thyroid

Taking Care of Your Thyroid

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 07 May 2024

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in the bottom part of the neck, below the Adam’s apple. The hormones it produces affect every cell in the body. In fact, life is not possible without them.

Iodine helps cells utilize thyroid hormones more efficiently. It not only helps the thyroid gland produce more hormone, it also aids the body’s detoxification pathways. I have seen many cases of thyroid hormone resistance aided with iodine.

Taking vitamin C (3,000 mg to 5,000 mg per day) and vitamin E (mixed tocopherols 100 IU to 200 IU per day) along with alpha lipoic acid (300 mg twice per day) will enable the body’s detoxification pathways to function optimally.

It is also important to consider a detoxification program when thyroid hormone resistance occurs. For any detoxification plan to be successful, it is important to eat a healthy diet free of refined foods that contain no hormones or synthetic sweeteners such as aspartame.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 07 May 2024 04:32 PM
