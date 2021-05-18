×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: thyroid | iodine | cancer | lipids

How Does Iodine Inhibit Cancer?

By Tuesday, 18 May 2021 04:18 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Iodine in the thyroid gland and the breasts has been shown to produce lipids called iodolactones, which regulate cell cycles. Cancer cells, on the other hand, have no regulation; they keep dividing and dividing until the body is overwhelmed.

Researchers have shown that diseased breasts take up more iodine than normal breast tissue. This lends support to the idea that diseased breast tissue is iodine-deficient. Similar results have been found in the thyroid gland. And many of these studies date back more than 50 years.

Other cancers that can be inhibited by iodine include:

• Colon

• Lung

• Melanoma

• Pancreatic

In addition, glioblastoma and neuroblastoma — two types of brain cancer — have been shown to benefit from iodine therapy.

Iodine is needed by every cell in the body. Deficiency, which is affecting more than 96 percent of Americans, may be responsible for the rapid rise in cancer that we have seen over the last 50 years, a period during which iodine levels have fallen dramatically.

Even with iodized salt, we don’t get enough iodine from our diet. That idea needs to be abandoned.

I think it’s valuable for everyone to supplement with iodine. My average dose for patients is approximately 25 mg per day. I prescribe more for those with diseases of the breast, thyroid, ovaries, uterus, prostate, or pancreas.

I suggest working with a holistic healthcare provider who understands the importance of iodine. A conventional doctor is unlikely to know much about it.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


