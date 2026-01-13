WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: thyroid | bone health | autoimmune | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Thyroid Disease Increases Fracture Risk

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 13 January 2026 04:25 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

A study in the journal Osteoporosis International investigated the relationship between thyroid antibodies and osteoporosis, bone mineral density, and fractures.

Scientists performed a retrospective analysis using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) of 2007 to 2010. Subjects with a higher rate of Hashimoto’s disease characterized by elevated levels of thyroid antibodies — thyroglobulin and thyroid peroxidase— had lower bone mineral density, and were found to have a significantly higher risk of fractures.

Specifically, the researchers reported that a higher rate of thyroid peroxidase antibodies was associated with a higher probability of fractures of the hip or spine. Male subjects with lower vitamin D levels were also found to have a higher rate of fractures.

Autoimmune thyroid disease is very common these days. Hashimoto’s and Graves’ diseases are increasing at huge rates. Over 30 years of medical practice, I have seen the incidence of autoimmune thyroid disease rise at near epidemic rates.

Iodine deficiency may be the reason we are seeing so many autoimmune thyroid diseases. Iodine deficiency is also associated with hormonal imbalances that can lead to osteoporosis. Healthy bones require good nutrition and exercise.

Ensuring adequate iodine and vitamin D can help promote bone health.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
A study in the journal Osteoporosis International investigated the relationship between thyroid antibodies and osteoporosis, bone mineral density, and fractures.
thyroid, bone health, autoimmune, dr. brownstein
199
2026-25-13
Tuesday, 13 January 2026 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved