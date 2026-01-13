Thyroid Disease Increases Fracture Risk

A study in the journal Osteoporosis International investigated the relationship between thyroid antibodies and osteoporosis, bone mineral density, and fractures.

Scientists performed a retrospective analysis using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) of 2007 to 2010. Subjects with a higher rate of Hashimoto’s disease characterized by elevated levels of thyroid antibodies — thyroglobulin and thyroid peroxidase— had lower bone mineral density, and were found to have a significantly higher risk of fractures.

Specifically, the researchers reported that a higher rate of thyroid peroxidase antibodies was associated with a higher probability of fractures of the hip or spine. Male subjects with lower vitamin D levels were also found to have a higher rate of fractures.

Autoimmune thyroid disease is very common these days. Hashimoto’s and Graves’ diseases are increasing at huge rates. Over 30 years of medical practice, I have seen the incidence of autoimmune thyroid disease rise at near epidemic rates.

Iodine deficiency may be the reason we are seeing so many autoimmune thyroid diseases. Iodine deficiency is also associated with hormonal imbalances that can lead to osteoporosis. Healthy bones require good nutrition and exercise.

Ensuring adequate iodine and vitamin D can help promote bone health.