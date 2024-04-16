WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: thirst | dehydration | aging | dr. brownstein
OPINION

What Causes Thirst?

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 16 April 2024 04:24 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

When we are parched or dehydrated, we tend to have an increased thirst reflex, which prompts us to drink more water. This is coordinated by the cells monitoring intracellular and extracellular water concentrations.

When water losses exceed water intake, regulatory hormones are stimulated to increase the thirst reflex. In the brain, antidiuretic hormone (ADH) is then excreted, which increases the sense of thirst.

ADH also stimulates the kidneys to reabsorb more water and make less urine. This is a crucial mechanism during times of water deficiency.

Unfortunately, elderly people often have a dysregulated thirst reflex, meaning that they’re not increasing production of ADH levels when they are dehydrated. As a result, they don’t get the stimulus to drink more. For this reason (among others), dehydration is very common in the elderly.

As a result, water intake by older individuals needs to be monitored closely.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
When we are parched or dehydrated, we tend to have an increased thirst reflex, which prompts us to drink more water.
thirst, dehydration, aging, dr. brownstein
144
2024-24-16
Tuesday, 16 April 2024 04:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved