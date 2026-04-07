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Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

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Tags: taurine | metabolic syndrome | diabetes | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Taurine Reduces Metabolic Syndrome Risk

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 07 April 2026 04:23 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Metabolic syndrome is diagnosed when an individual has three or more of the following indicators:

• High blood sugar levels

• Low levels of HDL cholesterol

• High triglyceride levels

• Large waist circumference

• High blood pressure

Each of these conditions is an individual risk factor for the development of heart disease, stroke, or diabetes, as is metabolic syndrome.

A study in the journal Nutrition and Diabetes looked at the effectiveness of taurine for reducing metabolic syndrome. The scientists collated data from 25 randomized, controlled trials that included 1,024 participants. The daily doses of taurine ranged from 0.5 g per day to 6 g per day with a follow-up period of up to one year.

Compared to control groups, those partaking in taurine supplementation were shown to have significant reductions in blood pressure, fasting blood sugar levels, and triglyceride levels. A further analysis showed that there was a dose-dependent reduction in blood pressure with increasing taurine doses.

Metabolic syndrome is a worldwide disease that is estimated to affect more than 1 billion people. The condition is not hard to diagnose, with simple blood testing and basic physical exam parameters. There is a direct correlation between metabolic syndrome and obesity.

Unfortunately, I see patients with metabolic syndrome frequently in my office.

Taurine is a sulfur-containing semi-essential amino acid; the body’s needs for taurine can be obtained through diet. It is found in many foods including shellfish, dark meat, and organ meats. Taurine is a potent membrane stabilizer and is useful for neurological and cardiovascular diseases. It is also beneficial for mitochondrial function and the immune system.

Proper doses of taurine can range from 250 mg to 6, 000 mg per day.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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Compared to control groups, those partaking in taurine supplementation were shown to have significant reductions in blood pressure, fasting blood sugar levels, and triglyceride levels.
taurine, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, dr. brownstein
281
2026-23-07
Tuesday, 07 April 2026 04:23 PM
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