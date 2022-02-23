×
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tai Chi Eases Fibromyalgia Pain

David Brownstein, M.D. Wednesday, 23 February 2022 04:21 PM

The British Medical Journal reported on a randomized year-long study to ascertain if tai chi offers more pain relief to fibromyalgia patients than aerobic exercise — which is the current standard treatment.

This U.S.-based study included 226 adults with fibromyalgia. The subjects were randomly assigned to tai chi or aerobic exercise groups, and their symptoms were measured with an impact questionnaire. The patients were also assessed for anxiety, depression, and health-related quality of life.

Fibromyalgia symptoms include muscle pain, fatigue, and sleep disturbances. Fibromyalgia symptoms improved in both the tai chi and aerobic exercise groups. However, the tai chi group improved more.

The secondary measurements — anxiety, depression, and health-related quality of life — also improved more in the tai chi group.

It’s long been known that aerobic exercise helps fibromyalgia patients. Unfortunately, some fibromyalgia patients are so fatigued and have so much pain that they have difficulty performing aerobic exercises.

Tai chi is an ancient form of exercise that is part of traditional Chinese medicine. It is a very easy form of exercise that consists of slow, deliberate movements.

I practice tai chi daily and find that it lowers my stress level and helps me concentrate better. I think anyone with fibromyalgia or anxiety should give it a try.

