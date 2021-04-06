Soda Consumption Raises Mortality Risk

The journal Circulation reported that more than 37,000 men and 80,000 women were studied for nearly 25 years, and researchers found that the more frequently sugar-sweetened beverages were consumed, the higher rate of all-cause mortality.

For those drinking more than two sweetened drinks per day, there was a 21 percent increase in all-cause mortality.

A similarly elevated risk was found for cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality and cancer mortality. The authors concluded, “Consumption of [sugar-sweetened beverages] was positively associated with mortality primarily through CVD mortality and showed a graded association with dose.”

You know I am not a fan of sweetened drinks, whether they are sweetened with sugar or artificial substances.

Ingesting too much sugar leads to a host of problems, including diabetes, cancer, Candida overgrowth, arthritis, and other inflammatory disorders.

One of the first things I discuss with patients is how to eat healthier. That includes eliminating refined sugar and artificially sweetened food sources.

For more information, see my book The Guide to Healthy Eating.