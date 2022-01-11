Study: Statins Induce Diabetes

In the journal Metabolomics, scientists published a study on whether statin-induced changes in metabolism correlated with signs of diabetes. Subjects who had not previously been treated with a statin medication were given 40 mg per day of simvastatin (Zocor) for six weeks.

After six weeks of treatment, 6.9 percent of the patients developed hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) and 25 percent developed changes consistent with prediabetes.

In addition, 53 percent of subjects treated with statins were found to have altered function in insulin-producing cells (beta cells), and 54 percent developed insulin resistance.

Statins are the most profitable drugs for Big Pharma. More than a third of American adults currently take a statin drug to prevent heart disease. Side effects include increased risk for diabetes.

This study found that a short-course of statin therapy resulted in a significant increase in the risk for developing diabetes. Insulin resistance is a condition in which cells don’t absorb insulin, which causes blood sugar to rise. It is probably the number one factor causing the diabetes epidemic in our country.

Diabetes is an independent risk factor for developing heart disease. Why would a doctor prescribe a drug to prevent heart disease when it causes a significantly increased risk for diabetes? Statin drugs should have no place in preventative medicine.

More information about statin drugs can be found in my book, The Statin Disaster.