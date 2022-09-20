Statins Linked to Lou Gehrig's Disease

Statins are the most profitable drugs in the history of Big Pharma. More than 15 million adult Americans are currently taking a statin to lower their cholesterol levels.

Researchers have reported an increase in the risk of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — also called Lou Gehrig’s disease — with statin use. In 2018, scientists from the University of California examined the FDA’s Adverse Event Reporting System data to compare the relationship between ALS and ALS-like conditions between statin users and users of other drugs. Their findings were published in the journal Drug Safety.

The researchers found huge increases in the risk of developing ALS among statin users. For instance, Crestor had a 1,500 percent increased risk, while Lipitor had a 1,600 percent rise, and Zocor had a 2,200 percent increase.

The authors concluded, “These findings extend previous evidence showing that significantly elevated ALS reporting extends to individual statin agents, and add to concerns about potential elevated occurrence of ALS-like conditions in association with stain usage.”

Statins are prescribed to lower cholesterol levels in order to decrease the risk of heart disease. They work by poisoning the HMG-CoA reductase enzyme, which is crucial for the formation of cholesterol.

But after more than 20 years of research, the truth is now understood: Statins fail nearly 99 percent who take them because they do not reduce the risk of heart disease for those people.

Add to that the horrendous side effects — such as congestive heart failure, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and muscles aches, as well as ALS — and you’ll understand why I am dumbfounded that statins are still prescribed by physicians, or even available for patients.

Statins have no place in medicine. If you are on a statin medication, I suggest working with a holistic doctor who can help you decide if it is right for you.

I have written extensively about statins in my book, The Statin Disaster.