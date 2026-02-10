Statins Increase Heart Risk

Lipoprotein(a), a type of fat that is synthesized in the liver, is known to be an independent causal risk factor for cardiovascular disease. In the European Heart Journal, scientists released a meta-analysis that included 5,256 patients who either took a placebo or a statin in six randomized trials.

Lipoprotein(a) levels were measured before and during treatment. The researchers reported that statin use was associated with an 11 percent increase in lipoprotein(a) levels. In the placebo groups, lipoprotein(a) levels fell slightly.

If your doctor is not testing your lipoprotein(a) level, then you should ask him or her to do it. I have been checking those levels in patients for more than two decades. Many people have a genetic predisposition to high lipoprotein(a).

For example, me. My father spent the majority of his adult life suffering from heart disease. He had a high lipoprotein(a) level as well. So I know not just from my medical training, but from personal experience that a high level of lipoprotein(a) can’t be treated with pharmaceuticals.

The condition should be treated with vitamin C, as well as the naturally occurring amino acids proline and lysine. I cut my own lipoprotein(a) level in half following that holistic regimen, and so have many of my patients.

Statins help 1 percent to 3 percent of the people who take them. In other words, the drugs fail to help 97 percent to 99 percent. And there are significant side effects from these drugs — including raising lipoprotein(a) levels.

In short, statins’ risks outweigh their benefits.

Still, cardiologists love statin drugs. But why would you take a drug that fails to help the vast majority and can increase an independent heart disease marker? Doesn’t make sense.

More information about statins can be found in my book, The Statin Disaster.