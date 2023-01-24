×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Both Diet and Regular Sodas Increase Risk

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 24 January 2023 04:30 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine looked at the association between sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened soft drink consumption and subsequent total cause-specific mortality.

The scientists studied 451,743 European subjects in 10 countries between 1992 and 2000. Outcomes studied were the total mortality and cause-specific mortality rates.

The researchers found a 17 percent higher all-cause mortality for the participants who consumed two or more glasses of soda per day. Interestingly, sugar-sweetened sodas had an 8 percent increase risk, while artificially sweetened drinks had a 26 percent increased mortality risk.

They also found that drinking at least two glasses per day of artificially sweetened sodas versus less than one glass per month led to a 52 percent increase risk in death from circulatory ailments such as heart disease and stroke. Drinking at least one glass per day of sugar-sweetened sodas versus less than one glass per month resulted in a 59 percent increase risk of death from digestive diseases.

I cannot stress enough the importance of maintaining hydration. Most people live their lives in a state of chronic dehydration.

Drinking soda depletes the body of water. It also increases the risk for many chronic illnesses, including arthritis and diabetes, as well as eye problems.

Many people have the mistaken belief that diet soda is a better choice than sugar-sweetened products. That simply is not true. Artificially sweetened sodas are also associated with an increased risk of diabetes, autoimmune illnesses, and cancer.

The bottom line: Drink water to maintain optimal hydration. Avoid drinking sodas.

© King Features Syndicate


