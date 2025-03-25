The Sweet Smell of Success

Believe it or not, eating isn’t the only way to feel sated, or full. When our nose detects sweet smells, the appetite control center in our brain receives a message that food has been consumed — even if we haven’t taken a bite.

So the next time you crave a sweet treat, try inhaling pure vanilla extract or vanilla essential oil to cut your cravings.

You can smell it directly from the bottle or place a few drops on a cloth and sniff it throughout the day. Ideally, smell the scent at least three times a day for 30 seconds each time.