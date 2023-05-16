Ashwagandha Improves Sleep Quality

In the Cureus Journal of Medical Science, researchers assessed the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of ashwagandha root extract for general health and sleep benefit in elderly people.

The study included people ages 65 to 80 who received 600 mg of oral ashwagandha root extract daily or a placebo. Efficacy was assessed via questionnaire.

Compared to the placebo group, the group taking ashwagandha experienced improvement in general well-being, sleep quality, and mental alertness.

Sleep issues are a major complaint in the U.S., especially among the elderly. In fact, sleep aids are now a multibillion-dollar industry for Big Pharma. The problem is that every single one of the sleep drugs have severe side effects and should not be taken for more than a few weeks at a time.

The good news is that natural therapies can improve sleep quality. Ashwagandha is an herb that has been used by different cultures to improve sleep for many years. This study found ashwagandha improved sleep quality in the elderly without side effects.

I have used ashwagandha in my practice for years. It is safe and effective for treating sleep problems.