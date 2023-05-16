×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: sleep | mental alertness | ashwagandha | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Ashwagandha Improves Sleep Quality

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 16 May 2023 04:25 PM EDT

In the Cureus Journal of Medical Science, researchers assessed the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of ashwagandha root extract for general health and sleep benefit in elderly people.

The study included people ages 65 to 80 who received 600 mg of oral ashwagandha root extract daily or a placebo. Efficacy was assessed via questionnaire.

Compared to the placebo group, the group taking ashwagandha experienced improvement in general well-being, sleep quality, and mental alertness.

Sleep issues are a major complaint in the U.S., especially among the elderly. In fact, sleep aids are now a multibillion-dollar industry for Big Pharma. The problem is that every single one of the sleep drugs have severe side effects and should not be taken for more than a few weeks at a time.

The good news is that natural therapies can improve sleep quality. Ashwagandha is an herb that has been used by different cultures to improve sleep for many years. This study found ashwagandha improved sleep quality in the elderly without side effects.

I have used ashwagandha in my practice for years. It is safe and effective for treating sleep problems.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Brownstein
Tuesday, 16 May 2023 04:25 PM
