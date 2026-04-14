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Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

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Tags: skin | bacteria | melanin | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Epidermis: Protection and Production

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 14 April 2026 03:52 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The epidermis is the top layer of skin that is exposed to the external world. It’s what you see and touch of another person.

It’s also like a shield, protecting against wind, rain, cold, and heat, as well as other elements. The epidermis also protects the body from bacteria, viruses, parasites, and other infectious organisms.

Specialized white blood cells in the epidermis (called Langerhans cells) are the primary defense agents in the skin.

Melanin — the pigment that gives skin its color — is also found in the epidermis. The amount of melanin a person has in his or her skin (as well as hair and eyes) determines its shade. Higher concentrations of melanin produce darker skin and skin that tans more easily and quickly.

New skin is continually being made in the epidermis. Every day, old and injured skin cells are replaced with new ones. In fact, it’s estimated that approximately 40,000 old skin cells are shed daily and have to be replaced.

If everything is working well, you get a whole new skin layer every month. Needless to say, the epidermis is a very active part of this system.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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Dr-Brownstein
The epidermis is the top layer of skin that is exposed to the external world. It’s what you see and touch of another person.
skin, bacteria, melanin, dr. brownstein
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2026-52-14
Tuesday, 14 April 2026 03:52 PM
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