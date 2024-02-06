×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: selenium | iodine | cancer | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Selenium Reduces Deaths From Breast Cancer

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 06 February 2024 04:22 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

For a study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers looked at the relationship between selenium and breast cancer. Blood samples were obtained from 538 women diagnosed with primary invasive breast cancer, collected before breast cancer treatment was started.

Each subject was assigned to one of four quartiles — from high to low — based on selenium levels. The patients were followed from diagnosis until death or to the end of the study. The 10-year survival rate was 65 percent for women in the lowest quartile of selenium levels compared to 87 percent for women in the highest quartile.

Breast cancer affects nearly one in seven American women. In my opinion, there are two major factors behind this epidemic: nutrient deficiencies and increased exposure to toxic hormones and chemicals.

Selenium is important for proper immune system function, and necessary for optimal thyroid function. Studies have shown that selenium is also important for mediating cell death (apoptosis) in cancer cells.

This study showed a relationship between serum selenium levels and the survivability from breast cancer. Selenium levels can be easily checked via blood and hair tests. Oral selenium supplementation can correct deficiencies.

Selenium is not the only nutrient necessary for optimizing breast tissue. Iodine is another vital nutrient that can help maintain normal architecture of breast tissue.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Selenium is important for proper immune system function, and necessary for optimal thyroid function. Studies have shown that selenium is also important for mediating cell death in cancer cells.
selenium, iodine, cancer, dr. brownstein
213
2024-22-06
Tuesday, 06 February 2024 04:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved