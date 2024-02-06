Selenium Reduces Deaths From Breast Cancer

For a study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers looked at the relationship between selenium and breast cancer. Blood samples were obtained from 538 women diagnosed with primary invasive breast cancer, collected before breast cancer treatment was started.

Each subject was assigned to one of four quartiles — from high to low — based on selenium levels. The patients were followed from diagnosis until death or to the end of the study. The 10-year survival rate was 65 percent for women in the lowest quartile of selenium levels compared to 87 percent for women in the highest quartile.

Breast cancer affects nearly one in seven American women. In my opinion, there are two major factors behind this epidemic: nutrient deficiencies and increased exposure to toxic hormones and chemicals.

Selenium is important for proper immune system function, and necessary for optimal thyroid function. Studies have shown that selenium is also important for mediating cell death (apoptosis) in cancer cells.

This study showed a relationship between serum selenium levels and the survivability from breast cancer. Selenium levels can be easily checked via blood and hair tests. Oral selenium supplementation can correct deficiencies.

Selenium is not the only nutrient necessary for optimizing breast tissue. Iodine is another vital nutrient that can help maintain normal architecture of breast tissue.