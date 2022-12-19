Salt Helps Regulate Hormones

The adrenal glands, located on the upper pole of the kidneys, are responsible for producing many hormones, including DHEA, pregnenolone, hydrocortisone, epinephrine, cortisol, and aldosterone. Each of these hormones provides a crucial function.

The adrenal hormone aldosterone is produced to regulate sodium levels in the body. Too low salt intake results in a rise in aldosterone production. This eventually causes a rise in blood pressure.

Conventional doctors, who do not search for an underlying cause of hypertension, will prescribe anti-hypertensive medications. But the best treatment for this situation is to increase salt intake which will result in lowered aldosterone levels.

I have seen salt supplementation “cure” many patients of their elevated blood pressures.