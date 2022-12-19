×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: salt | hormones | blood pressure

Salt Helps Regulate Hormones

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 20 December 2022 04:13 PM EST

The adrenal glands, located on the upper pole of the kidneys, are responsible for producing many hormones, including DHEA, pregnenolone, hydrocortisone, epinephrine, cortisol, and aldosterone. Each of these hormones provides a crucial function.

The adrenal hormone aldosterone is produced to regulate sodium levels in the body. Too low salt intake results in a rise in aldosterone production. This eventually causes a rise in blood pressure.

Conventional doctors, who do not search for an underlying cause of hypertension, will prescribe anti-hypertensive medications. But the best treatment for this situation is to increase salt intake which will result in lowered aldosterone levels.

I have seen salt supplementation “cure” many patients of their elevated blood pressures.

