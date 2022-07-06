×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: prescription drugs | lifespan | infant mortality

Why Aren't We Healthier?

David Brownstein, M.D. Wednesday, 06 July 2022 04:22 PM EDT

A Consumer Reports study found that Americans’ prescription drug use increased by 85 percent over two decades while the U.S. population increased by only 21 percent.

In 1997, there were 2.4 billion prescriptions filled. By 2016, the number had ballooned to 4.5 billion.

Those numbers might be acceptable if the drug therapies were improving our health and outcomes. Sadly, that’s not happening.

Americans continue to rank last among Western countries in nearly every health indicator, from infant mortality to lifespan. We even have more chronic and acute disease than other Western countries.

To make matters worse, the U.S. spends more on healthcare than any other country. We spend nearly 20 percent of our gross national product on healthcare. That far exceeds the expenditure of any other Western country.

Much of that added expense can be attributed to taking too many expensive and ineffective prescription medications.

We should all be asking the question, “Why aren’t we healthier for taking all these medications?

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 06 July 2022 04:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

