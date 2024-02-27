×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: pregnancy | physical activity | diabetes | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Good Diet and Exercise Foster Healthy Births

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 04:26 PM EST

For a study that appeared in the journal Nutrients, researchers looked at the effect that interventions on diet, physical activity, and smoking and alcohol consumption during pregnancy to see if they helped prevent adverse outcomes. Sixty-five systemic reviews reporting 602 meta-analyses published since 2011 were studied, and the authors looked at a wide range of outcomes for newborns.

There was consistent evidence from diet and physical activity interventions for reduced weight gain for the newborn during pregnancy. Furthermore, diet and physical activity interventions were found to result in a significant reduction in postnatal weight retention, caesarean delivery, preeclampsia, hypertension, gestational diabetes, and preterm delivery.

During my medical residency, I was trained in obstetrics and gynecology. Back then, the rates of caesarean delivery and complications from pregnancy were much higher for U.S. women than other Western countries.

Unfortunately, not much has changed. The U.S. still ranks last or near last on nearly every health indicator related to pregnancy.

This study found exercise and proper diet improved neonatal and maternal outcomes. This should come as no surprise. Simple ideas such as eliminating refined sugar, salt, oils, and flour and exercising can make a huge difference in everyone’s health. And pregnant women need to place even more emphasis on their health.

A baby exposed to an unhealthy environment in utero may suffer lifelong medical complications.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Brownstein
Tuesday, 27 February 2024 04:26 PM
