×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: pomegranates | inflammation | leaky gut | urolithin a

Pomegranate Seeds Benefit Gut Health

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 22 November 2022 04:29 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Urolithin A is a major metabolite of pomegranates and other berries that has anti-inflammatory, antioxidative, and anti-ageing properties. A research paper published in the journal Nature Communications reported that urolithin A significantly enhances gut barrier function and inhibits unwarranted inflammation by tightening the epithelium (the outer lining) of the gut.

Treatment with urolithin A in animals has been shown to improve leaky gut and inflammation in the intestines. Leaky gut is a disruption in the epithelial lining of the gut mucosa that allows large proteins and other substances that should not pass to enter the bloodstream through the epithelium.

Leaky gut can lead to inflammatory problems such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, as well as other autoimmune conditions. This study found a compound in pomegranates (urolithin A) can help seal leaky gut areas and lower inflammation.

The number one cause of leaky gut is a diet that contains too much refined sugar, flour, salt, and oils. Foods allergies can also lead to leaky gut. The most common food that causes inflammation of the gut is dairy.

My partners and I have found that more than 80 percent of our patients (and a higher percentage of those with gut complaints) have dairy allergies. These patients’ gut problems will not improve until they remove all dairy from their diet.

There’s nothing wrong with trying a dairy-free diet for a few months to see how it affects your symptoms.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Leaky gut can lead to inflammatory problems such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, as well as other autoimmune conditions.
pomegranates, inflammation, leaky gut, urolithin a
237
2022-29-22
Tuesday, 22 November 2022 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved