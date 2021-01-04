Pomegranate Seeds Benefit Gut Health

Urolithin A is a major metabolite of pomegranates and other berries that has anti-inflammatory, antioxidative, and anti-ageing properties. A research paper published in the journal Nature Communications reported that urolithin A significantly enhances gut barrier function and inhibits unwarranted inflammation by tightening the epithelium (the outer lining) of the gut.

Treatment with urolithin A in animals has been shown to improve leaky gut and inflammation in the intestines.

Leaky gut is a disruption in the epithelial lining of the gut mucosa that allows large proteins and other substances that should not pass to enter the bloodstream through the epithelium. Leaky gut can lead to inflammatory problems such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, as well as other autoimmune conditions.

This study found a compound in pomegranates (urolithin A) can help seal leaky gut areas and lower inflammation.

The number one cause of leaky gut is a diet that contains too much refined sugar, flour, salt, and oils. Foods allergies can also lead to leaky gut. The most common food that causes inflammation of the gut is dairy.

My partners and I have found that more than 80 percent of our patients (and a higher percentage of those with gut complaints) have dairy allergies. These patients’ gut problems will not improve until they remove all dairy from their diet.

There’s nothing wrong with trying a dairy-free diet for a few months to see how it affects your symptoms.