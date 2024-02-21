×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

OPINION

Pollutants Found in Fetal Organs

David Brownstein, M.D. Wednesday, 21 February 2024 04:08 PM EST

Persistent organic pollutants (POPs) are industrial chemicals that last for many years in the body. Scientists measured the concentrations of 20 POPs in maternal serum, placenta, and fetal tissue in 20 pregnancies that ended in stillbirth at gestational ages 36 to 41 weeks. POPs were detected in all fetal fat tissue samples, even in cases where they could not be detected in maternal serum or placenta.

Fetal to maternal levels were significantly higher in later gestations, male fetuses, and pregnancies with normal placental function.

According to a report in the journal Chemosphere, more chemicals were detected in fetal tissues compared to maternal serum and placenta.

POPs disrupt normal hormone balances in the body. They continually stimulate endocrine receptors and, in my opinion, are responsible for the hormonal cancer crises we are facing.

To combat POPs, it is important to eat an organic diet, maintain hydration, and periodically detoxify.

