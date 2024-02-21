Pollutants Found in Fetal Organs

Persistent organic pollutants (POPs) are industrial chemicals that last for many years in the body. Scientists measured the concentrations of 20 POPs in maternal serum, placenta, and fetal tissue in 20 pregnancies that ended in stillbirth at gestational ages 36 to 41 weeks. POPs were detected in all fetal fat tissue samples, even in cases where they could not be detected in maternal serum or placenta.

Fetal to maternal levels were significantly higher in later gestations, male fetuses, and pregnancies with normal placental function.

According to a report in the journal Chemosphere, more chemicals were detected in fetal tissues compared to maternal serum and placenta.

POPs disrupt normal hormone balances in the body. They continually stimulate endocrine receptors and, in my opinion, are responsible for the hormonal cancer crises we are facing.

To combat POPs, it is important to eat an organic diet, maintain hydration, and periodically detoxify.