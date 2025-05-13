WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: pesticides | gender dysphoria | testosterone | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Could Pesticides Lead to Gender Dysphoria?

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 04:13 PM EDT

Atrazine is one of the most widely used pesticides in the world, and the most commonly detected pesticide contaminant in groundwater. Approximately 80 million pounds are applied annually in the U.S.

According to an article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, atrazine can be transported more than 1,000 km (621 miles) from the point of application via rainfall. It’s estimated that more than a half million pounds are precipitated in rainfall every year in the U.S.

Atrazine is a potent endocrine disrupter, as has been demonstrated in fish, amphibians, reptiles, and human cell lines. In amphibians, atrazine reduces testosterone, inducing a discrepancy between internal and external sexual organs.

Furthermore, atrazine exposure has been associated with demasculation and feminization of amphibians in areas where it is used.

In the study, male frogs that were exposed to atrazine were demasculinized and completely feminized as adults. In other words, the male-born frogs changed into female frogs from atrazine exposure. The atrazine-exposed males had decreased testosterone levels, decreased breeding size, suppressed mating behavior, reduced spermatogenesis, and decreased fertility.

Atrazine induces an enzyme called aromatase, which converts testosterone into estrogen (estradiol). The same company that makes an aromatase inhibitor (Letrozole) has an affiliate company that manufactures atrazine.

In 2003, the U.S. Department to Health and Human Services produced a toxicological profile of atrazine, which detailed the hormonal problems, yet it is still widely used in agricultural crops. It is also used in nursery and ornamental plants. The global market is estimated to be worth $1.9 billion.

The widespread use of atrazine in spite of the knowledge of its toxicity is another example of how our government is captured by big business.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


