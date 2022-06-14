×
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Glyphosate Linked to Cancer

A study in the journal Mutation Research/Reviews in Mutation Research looked at whether there was an association between high cumulative exposures to glyphosate-based herbicides and increased risk of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) in humans.

The authors performed a meta-analysis using six human studies with a total of nearly 65,000 subjects. In the group with the highest exposure, they found a 41 percent increased risk of NHL.

As have written before, glyphosate is the most common herbicide used worldwide, commonly sold under the name Roundup. Unfortunately, regulatory agencies have allowed increasing levels of glyphosate in our food supply.

In Europe, many countries have banned its use because it is classified as a carcinogen. In the U.S., there is controversy about whether glyphosate is a carcinogen.

In my mind, there is no controversy. Animal and human studies have shown that glyphosate is a carcinogen.

Glyphosate is the most common herbicide used worldwide, commonly sold under the name Roundup.
