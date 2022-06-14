Glyphosate Linked to Cancer

A study in the journal Mutation Research/Reviews in Mutation Research looked at whether there was an association between high cumulative exposures to glyphosate-based herbicides and increased risk of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) in humans.

The authors performed a meta-analysis using six human studies with a total of nearly 65,000 subjects. In the group with the highest exposure, they found a 41 percent increased risk of NHL.

As have written before, glyphosate is the most common herbicide used worldwide, commonly sold under the name Roundup. Unfortunately, regulatory agencies have allowed increasing levels of glyphosate in our food supply.

In Europe, many countries have banned its use because it is classified as a carcinogen. In the U.S., there is controversy about whether glyphosate is a carcinogen.

In my mind, there is no controversy. Animal and human studies have shown that glyphosate is a carcinogen.