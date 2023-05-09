×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: oral health | dentists | cardiology | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Your Mouth Is Not an Island

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 09 May 2023 04:31 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

I wrote about root canals in the April 2016 edition of Natural Way to Health. After that issue, I received a few letters from dentists defending the practice.

One dentist told me to leave dentistry to dentists.

I could leave my thoughts on dentistry to dentists if the health of teeth had no impact on the rest of the body. But the teeth and oral cavity are intimately connected to the rest of the body, just like all the other organs and tissues.

I’m not picking on dentists (well, maybe a little bit).

Dentistry’s focus on the oral cavity as if it were an island within the body is similar to the way specialists in conventional medicine practice. Cardiologists are concerned with the heart; gastroenterologists with the gut.

But all doctors should be concerned with how different parts of the body are interrelated — because a problem in one area will affect the entire body in some manner.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
I wrote about root canals in the April 2016 edition of Natural Way to Health. After that issue, I received a few letters from dentists defending the practice.
oral health, dentists, cardiology, dr. brownstein
157
2023-31-09
Tuesday, 09 May 2023 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved