Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

OPINION

What Are Macro- and Micronutrients?

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 19 December 2023 03:59 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Human beings are designed to age in a healthy manner. And I see many patients who have aged gracefully, maintaining good energy levels and proper brain function into their 90s.

How do you age gracefully? That’s difficult to answer because so many factors come into play. What I can tell you is that it’s almost impossible to age gracefully without the raw materials the body requires. Those raw materials include proper levels of macronutrients and micronutrients.

Macronutrients are substances in food that are required in large amounts, such as protein, fat, and carbohydrates. Keep in mind that there are both healthy and unhealthy versions of these food substances available for consumption. Other macronutrients that we need in large amounts include minerals such as magnesium and calcium, and electrolytes such as sodium, chloride, and potassium. Any macronutrient deficiency can lead to health issues.

Micronutrients are chemical elements or other nutrients required only in trace amounts. Examples of micronutrients include vitamins A, C, D, E, and K. Like macronutrients, any deficiency of a micronutrient will negatively affect health.

Human beings are designed to age in a healthy manner. And I see many patients who have aged gracefully, maintaining good energy levels and proper brain function into their 90s.
Tuesday, 19 December 2023 03:59 PM
