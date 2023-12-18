What Are Macro- and Micronutrients?

Human beings are designed to age in a healthy manner. And I see many patients who have aged gracefully, maintaining good energy levels and proper brain function into their 90s.

How do you age gracefully? That’s difficult to answer because so many factors come into play. What I can tell you is that it’s almost impossible to age gracefully without the raw materials the body requires. Those raw materials include proper levels of macronutrients and micronutrients.

Macronutrients are substances in food that are required in large amounts, such as protein, fat, and carbohydrates. Keep in mind that there are both healthy and unhealthy versions of these food substances available for consumption. Other macronutrients that we need in large amounts include minerals such as magnesium and calcium, and electrolytes such as sodium, chloride, and potassium. Any macronutrient deficiency can lead to health issues.

Micronutrients are chemical elements or other nutrients required only in trace amounts. Examples of micronutrients include vitamins A, C, D, E, and K. Like macronutrients, any deficiency of a micronutrient will negatively affect health.