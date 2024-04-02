×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

OPINION

Antioxidants Protect Brain Function

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 04:25 PM EDT

In the Journals of Gerontology: Series A, scientists looked at the association between total antioxidant intake at midlife and cognitive function later in life. They studied 16,703 subjects’ dietary intakes and supplement use. The total antioxidant intake was calculated from diet/supplement questionnaires.

Cognitive function was assessed 20.2 years later when subjects were between 61 and 96 years old. A total of 2,392 subjects (14.3 percent) were found to have cognitive impairment, and antioxidant scores were inversely associated with odds of impairment. In other words, those with higher antioxidant scores had lower rates of brain decline, in a dose-dependent manner. Those with the highest antioxidant intakes were found to have a 16 percent lower risk of cognitive decline.

For those with the highest intake of vitamin C, there was a 25 percent decrease in cognitive decline. The authors found higher intakes of vitamins A, C, and E, along with flavonoids (natural substances that give fruits and vegetables their color), were all inversely associated with cognitive impairment.

Cognitive decline in the elderly is occurring at epidemic rates. The number one cause of this problem is eating a nutrient-poor diet.

Antioxidants are found naturally in fruits and vegetables. They can donate electrons to put out oxidative fires. The body also uses antioxidants to rebuild new cells and heal old and injured tissues.

Antioxidants are not found in great amounts in refined food sources. In fact, the refining process significantly lowers the antioxidant level in the finished product.

To maintain an optimal antioxidant level, eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. My book, The Guide to Healthy Eating can help.

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 04:25 PM
