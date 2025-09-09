Niacin Helps Boost Energy

Vitamin B3, also known as niacin, has long been known to be a cofactor in the production of ATP, the body’s energy storage molecule. Supplementing with a form of niacin called nicotinamide riboside was studied for boosting the health of mitochondria (energy-producing cells) and metabolism in humans.

Twenty identical twin pairs were given escalating doses of vitamin B3 (250 mg to 1,000 mg per day) or a placebo for five months. The researchers reported in the journal Science Advances that supplementation resulted in better mitochondrial function, muscle mitochondria number, muscle cell differentiation, and gut flora compared to placebo.

Vitamins are essential nutrients that are not manufactured in the human body. Unfortunately, our food supply has become depleted of basic nutrients, vitamins included, over the last 50 years.

This study showed supplementing with an inexpensive, safe B vitamin — nicotinamide riboside — had a host of positive effects, including better metabolic health and energy production. The biggest complaint I hear from my patients is that they are fatigued.

Decades of experience correcting nutrient imbalances has shown that this therapy is very effective for treating fatigue.

Optimal doses of vitamin B3 can range from 500 mg to 3,000 mg per day.