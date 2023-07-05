×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio
nebulizer | copd | peroxide | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Nebulizer Therapies Benefit Lungs

David Brownstein, M.D. Wednesday, 05 July 2023 03:59 PM EDT

Nebulizing is a process by which a liquid is converted into a fine spray for inhaling. Nebulizers are commonly used by patients with lung diseases such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

For more than two decades, I have had patients nebulize a dilute (0.4 percent) solution of hydrogen peroxide and 5 percent Lugol’s iodine. To prepare the solution, I mix up a combination of hydrogen peroxide and saline. The patient draws off a small amount of the solution (3cc) and adds in 1 drop of the Lugol’s solution and nebulizes that mixture.

Both hydrogen peroxide and iodine have virus-killing benefits and help to oxygenate and detoxify the lungs.

I have seen many COVID-19 patients improve their breathing issues by nebulizing this solution. Sicker patients were treated with intravenous doses of vitamin C and hydrogen peroxide. (These were actually administered outside our office in order to reduce the risk of infecting other patients.)

In addition, ozone was injected in the patients’ buttocks.

Dr-Brownstein
Wednesday, 05 July 2023 03:59 PM
