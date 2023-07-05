Nebulizer Therapies Benefit Lungs

Nebulizing is a process by which a liquid is converted into a fine spray for inhaling. Nebulizers are commonly used by patients with lung diseases such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

For more than two decades, I have had patients nebulize a dilute (0.4 percent) solution of hydrogen peroxide and 5 percent Lugol’s iodine. To prepare the solution, I mix up a combination of hydrogen peroxide and saline. The patient draws off a small amount of the solution (3cc) and adds in 1 drop of the Lugol’s solution and nebulizes that mixture.

Both hydrogen peroxide and iodine have virus-killing benefits and help to oxygenate and detoxify the lungs.

I have seen many COVID-19 patients improve their breathing issues by nebulizing this solution. Sicker patients were treated with intravenous doses of vitamin C and hydrogen peroxide. (These were actually administered outside our office in order to reduce the risk of infecting other patients.)

In addition, ozone was injected in the patients’ buttocks.