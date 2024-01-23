Symptoms of Mold Exposure

Nearly every organ system in the body can be affected by mold toxicity. On the head, dandruff and hair loss can be signs of mold toxicity because dandruff is often caused by a fungus. Most over-the-counter dandruff shampoos use zinc pyrithione — an antifungal agent — as their active ingredient.

Mold can also affect the brain by causing memory loss, brain fog, headaches, seizures, dizziness, and vertigo. Most patients suffering from mold toxicity experience at least some of these symptoms. The most common are brain fog and headaches, which are usually migraine or tension headaches, though any type of headache can be caused by mold toxins.

Other brain symptoms of mold toxicity include fatigue, irritability, insomnia, and anxiety. In fact, I have seen multiple patients with mold toxicity who struggle with terrible anxiety that subsides once the mold issue is rectified.

Eye and vision problems are also common. And nose bleeds can be a symptom of mold toxicity. Skin problems, such as itching, flaking, and unusual rashes are another common symptom for mold patients.

Difficulty maintaining an ideal weight can also be related to mold toxicity. I have seen patients struggle with both weight gain and weight loss when suffering from mold overgrowth.

In addition, intestinal issues such as constipation and bloating, along with protracted episodes of diarrhea, can occur in patients dealing with mold toxicity. Foul-smelling stools occur because of abnormal gut flora (a condition called dysbiosis).

Finally, achy muscles and joints often occur in cases of mold toxicity.

As you can see, mold toxicity can produce a wide range of symptoms. Therefore, diagnosis can be difficult. Specific testing for different types of mold is required to confirm a diagnosis of mold toxicity.