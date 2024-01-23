×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

OPINION

Symptoms of Mold Exposure

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 23 January 2024 04:24 PM EST

Nearly every organ system in the body can be affected by mold toxicity. On the head, dandruff and hair loss can be signs of mold toxicity because dandruff is often caused by a fungus. Most over-the-counter dandruff shampoos use zinc pyrithione — an antifungal agent — as their active ingredient.

Mold can also affect the brain by causing memory loss, brain fog, headaches, seizures, dizziness, and vertigo. Most patients suffering from mold toxicity experience at least some of these symptoms. The most common are brain fog and headaches, which are usually migraine or tension headaches, though any type of headache can be caused by mold toxins.

Other brain symptoms of mold toxicity include fatigue, irritability, insomnia, and anxiety. In fact, I have seen multiple patients with mold toxicity who struggle with terrible anxiety that subsides once the mold issue is rectified.

Eye and vision problems are also common. And nose bleeds can be a symptom of mold toxicity. Skin problems, such as itching, flaking, and unusual rashes are another common symptom for mold patients.

Difficulty maintaining an ideal weight can also be related to mold toxicity. I have seen patients struggle with both weight gain and weight loss when suffering from mold overgrowth.

In addition, intestinal issues such as constipation and bloating, along with protracted episodes of diarrhea, can occur in patients dealing with mold toxicity. Foul-smelling stools occur because of abnormal gut flora (a condition called dysbiosis).

Finally, achy muscles and joints often occur in cases of mold toxicity.

As you can see, mold toxicity can produce a wide range of symptoms. Therefore, diagnosis can be difficult. Specific testing for different types of mold is required to confirm a diagnosis of mold toxicity.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


