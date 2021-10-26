×
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

How the Liver Protects Your Body

Dr. Brownstein By Tuesday, 26 October 2021 04:40 PM

I like to compare the way the liver functions to a car’s oil filter, which keeps the engine clean by filtering impurities out of the oil. In the human body, the liver is supposed to keep blood free of toxic metabolites. And it is well-suited for this job.

But like a dirty oil filter, the liver can become clogged up and lose its ability to effectively detoxify the blood.

In order to better appreciate how a person’s liver can become overwhelmed, it’s important to understand how it works to filter dangerous substances out of the blood.

The liver is a large organ located in the upper right quadrant of the abdomen. Its principal function is to filter the blood coming from the digestive tract before that blood is circulated throughout the rest of the body.

But it has a wide range of other functions as well, including synthesizing proteins, storing glycogen, producing and activating or deactivating hormones, and producing bile, the substance that is secreted into the intestines to help digest fats and fat-soluble vitamins.

There are two main pathways for liver detoxification, called phase 1 and phase 2. These pathways are designed to neutralize toxic substances so that they can be excreted in stool or urine.

If everything is working right, toxins are neutralized and safely eliminated. However, if the liver is overwhelmed, the body will accumulate toxins.

That’s why it’s important to try to minimize toxic exposures and reduce the workload on the liver.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


