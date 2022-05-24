×
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Avoid All Sources of Mercury

A fact sheet on mercury put out by the World Health Organization (WHO) reads, “Exposure to mercury — even small amounts — may cause serious health problems, and is a threat to the development of the child in utero and early in life. Mercury may have toxic effects on the nervous, digestive, and immune systems, and on lungs, kidneys, skin, and eyes. Mercury is considered one of the top 10 chemicals or groups of chemicals of major public health concern.”

The WHO claims that reducing mercury exposure is a priority, and we can do that by cleaning up the environment, eliminating the mining of mercury, and phasing out nonessential mercury-containing products.

When it comes to vaccines, the WHO states that the type of mercury in vaccines, ethylmercury, “…does not pose a risk.”

This article is a perfect example of the fake news about mercury in vaccines. Not only is ethylmercury a known toxin, it is more toxic than methylmercury — which the WHO article was focused on.

The WHO should be ashamed for writing this. They know perfectly well ethylmercury, when injected into the body, is transported directly to the brain where it can wreak havoc.

According to the WHO, “Mercury is considered by WHO as one of the top 10 chemicals or groups of chemicals of major public health concern.”

Except when it is given in a vaccine?

In fact, mercury is more toxic in a vaccine because it is 100 percent absorbed. And mercury is still found in many vaccines including those for influenza, tetanus, and meningitis.

My advice: Avoid all sources of mercury, but especially vaccines.

