Melatonin Benefits People With Brain Tumors

Glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive brain tumors. Sufferers have a very poor survival rate. Researchers reported on melatonin’s effect on treating glioblastoma either with or without anticancer drugs, publishing their results in the journal Cells. The scientists reviewed previous studies and reported that quality of life in patients with glioblastoma was improved with melatonin, without significant adverse effects.

Melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland from the amino acid L-tryptophan. It is also produced in other body tissues. It is known as the “sleep hormone” because the majority of melatonin is produced during sleep.

Melatonin is often prescribed to help sleep issues. It is an incredibly safe supplement to ingest. But as we age, our production of it declines. The authors of this study report that there are multiple in vitro studies showing melatonin can aid in the treatment of glioblastoma.

I have used melatonin for nearly three decades. For those with cancer, I often prescribe higher amounts ranging from 20 mg to 200 mg per day.

Melatonin is best taken in the evening when its natural production is at its highest. There are some possible side effects, including next-day drowsiness and nightmares. These are infrequent and can usually be managed by lowering the dose.