Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Melatonin Benefits Alzheimer's, Parkinson's

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 08 April 2025 04:19 PM EDT

According to a Global Burden of Disease study, neurodegenerative diseases are the second most common cause of death worldwide. And the total number of neurological deaths has increased 36 percent in 25 years.

An article in the journal Nature Reviews Neurology looked at the relationship between melatonin and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Melatonin is a neuroregulatory hormone that is a free radical scavenger, a strong antioxidant, and has anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive benefits.

According to the authors, these properties make melatonin a promising tool against neurodegenerative diseases.

Studies have shown melatonin levels are low in people with neurodegenerative conditions including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, ALS, Huntington’s, and epilepsy. Clinical trials of melatonin were performed and successful results were achieved.

I have been using melatonin in my practice for three decades in low, medium, and high doses for patients suffering from a wide range of illnesses — including neurodegenerative diseases.

And melatonin is incredibly safe in all dose ranges. The only side effects I’ve seen are next-day drowsiness and bad dreams.

It’s not a miracle cure for neurodegenerative diseases, but it can definitely help patients navigate their condition.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 08 April 2025 04:19 PM
