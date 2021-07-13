Tick Infections Rising in the United States

The U.S. is facing an increase of infections caused by mosquitos, ticks, and flea bites. Between 2004 and 2016, there were 642,602 cases of illnesses reported to the CDC’s National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System. More than 75 percent were due to tick bites.

From 2004 to 2016, the number of annual reports of tick-borne bacterial and protozoan diseases doubled.

Lyme disease is an example of a tick-borne disease. Zika is spread by mosquitos. Dengue fever and chikungunya are spread by mosquitos. Babesiosis is a parasitic infection that is also becoming more common.

Why are all these illnesses increasing in frequency? Warmer temperatures surely have an effect. Increasing temperatures allow insect vectors to spread north. And the more deer that survive warmer winters, the more hosts there are available for the tick that causes Lyme disease.

Some of these infections can be hard to identify. If you’re having a difficult time getting answers about a health issue, you may be suffering from an infection that can be carried by a tick, mosquito, or flea.

It is important to keep searching for answers if you’re not improving. The best treatment may be a combination of antibiotics and nutritional support that improves the functioning of the immune system.

Other therapies like ozone and iodine can aid the immune system in killing pathogens.