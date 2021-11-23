What Conditions Can Lithium Treat?

Lithium is a great treatment for poor brain function, including depression. But there are other health issues that lithium can help as well. Lithium can treat and prevent:
• Alzheimer’s disease
• Brain fog and poor concentration
• Bipolar disorder
• Dementia
• Immune system problems
Furthermore, lithium has many positive effects in the body, such as:
• Anti-inflammatory effects
• Protects nerve cells
• Stimulates stem cells
• Treats hyperthyroid conditions
