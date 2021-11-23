×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

What Conditions Can Lithium Treat?

Dr. Brownstein By Tuesday, 23 November 2021 04:35 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Lithium is a great treatment for poor brain function, including depression. But there are other health issues that lithium can help as well. Lithium can treat and prevent:

• Alzheimer’s disease

• Brain fog and poor concentration

• Bipolar disorder

• Dementia

• Immune system problems

Furthermore, lithium has many positive effects in the body, such as:

• Anti-inflammatory effects

• Protects nerve cells

• Stimulates stem cells

• Treats hyperthyroid conditions

