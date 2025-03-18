WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: leaky gut | diet | allergies | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Keep a Food and Symptom Diary

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 18 March 2025 04:38 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

If you are suffering from a leaky gut, being mindful of what you eat and drink each day and of the physical reactions you have afterward will help you pinpoint what’s causing the problem. Keeping a food diary can help you understand which foods are helping and which may be the culprits.

Studies have shown that recording food intake also helps those who struggle with weight loss. In fact, researchers found that people who kept a food diary lost nearly twice as much weight as those who didn’t.

If you’ve already taken a leaky gut test and you know the types of foods your body is intolerant or allergic to, you can immediately remove those foods from your diet.

If not, record what you eat and drink before starting the diet and then throughout the next eight weeks.

Remember to write down improvements you experience (more energy, less stomach pain, etc.) as well as symptoms.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Keeping a food diary can help you understand which foods are helping and which may be the culprits.
leaky gut, diet, allergies, dr. brownstein
155
2025-38-18
Tuesday, 18 March 2025 04:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved