Keep a Food and Symptom Diary

If you are suffering from a leaky gut, being mindful of what you eat and drink each day and of the physical reactions you have afterward will help you pinpoint what’s causing the problem. Keeping a food diary can help you understand which foods are helping and which may be the culprits.

Studies have shown that recording food intake also helps those who struggle with weight loss. In fact, researchers found that people who kept a food diary lost nearly twice as much weight as those who didn’t.

If you’ve already taken a leaky gut test and you know the types of foods your body is intolerant or allergic to, you can immediately remove those foods from your diet.

If not, record what you eat and drink before starting the diet and then throughout the next eight weeks.

Remember to write down improvements you experience (more energy, less stomach pain, etc.) as well as symptoms.