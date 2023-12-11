×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: lab tests | diagnosis | cholesterol | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Why Lab Testing Is Valuable

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 12 December 2023 04:23 PM EST

Doctors are trained to take a medical history as an initial assessment of a patient. In the history, the doctor should ask pertinent questions in order to understand what is ailing the patient. Next, the doctor should perform a physical exam to assess the patient’s body tissues. Finally, the doctor should order laboratory tests to confirm or exclude possible diagnoses.

After all that, the doctor should meet back with the patient to review the collective findings of the medical history, physical exam, and lab tests to develop a treatment plan that will address the patient’s complaints.

The tests are designed not only to identify problems, but also to assess risk. For example, cholesterol levels are tested to assess a patient’s risk for heart disease. How effective is this test? Does measuring fasting cholesterol (as well as LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides) really provide useful information about your risk? Do lab tests provide information about the health of a patient?

The short answer is “yes.” Laboratory testing is an important part of my practice. In fact, patients have told me that I order a lot of them.

The reason I order lab tests is to not only confirm or deny what I say upon physical examination, but also to assess the nutritional and health status of a patient.

Dr-Brownstein
Tuesday, 12 December 2023 04:23 PM
