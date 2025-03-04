WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

OPINION

Iodine Boosts Fertility

David Brownstein, M.D.

As reported in the journal Nutrients, researchers studying the association between iodine deficiency and women’s reproductive health looked at a total of 1,653 pregnant women in Zhejiang province, China, whose iodine intake was estimated from urinary iodine excretion.

In estimating the association between iodine intake and time to pregnancy, the researchers found a significant difference in the time to get pregnant in women who were iodine deficient compared to women who had iodine sufficiency.

The authors stated, “These findings indicate the importance of ongoing monitoring of iodine nutrition in women of reproductive age.”

In the U.S., our iodine levels have fallen more than 50 percent over the last 50 years. Today, most women of childbearing age are deficient of iodine.

And we are experiencing an infertility crisis. I have no doubt that iodine deficiency is part of that problem.

All women of childbearing age should ensure that they have an optimal intake of iodine before they become pregnant.

