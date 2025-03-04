Iodine Boosts Fertility

As reported in the journal Nutrients, researchers studying the association between iodine deficiency and women’s reproductive health looked at a total of 1,653 pregnant women in Zhejiang province, China, whose iodine intake was estimated from urinary iodine excretion.

In estimating the association between iodine intake and time to pregnancy, the researchers found a significant difference in the time to get pregnant in women who were iodine deficient compared to women who had iodine sufficiency.

The authors stated, “These findings indicate the importance of ongoing monitoring of iodine nutrition in women of reproductive age.”

In the U.S., our iodine levels have fallen more than 50 percent over the last 50 years. Today, most women of childbearing age are deficient of iodine.

And we are experiencing an infertility crisis. I have no doubt that iodine deficiency is part of that problem.

All women of childbearing age should ensure that they have an optimal intake of iodine before they become pregnant.