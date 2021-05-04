Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: iodine | goiter | salt | thyroid

The History of Iodine

By Tuesday, 04 May 2021 04:37 PM Current | Bio | Archive

The term goiter refers to an abnormal swelling of the thyroid gland, which sits in the lower part of the neck. In medical school, I was taught that iodine deficiency was responsible for the goiter epidemic that affected the United States at the turn of the 20th century.

We also were told that iodization of salt had cured the goiter epidemic of the early 1900s, and that it was one of the greatest public health achievements in history.

Professors claimed that iodine deficiency simply did not exist in our modern times.

When I look back at those days, I can see that while my professors may have understood the history of iodine, they knew next to nothing about what was going on in the present day.

The early 20th century was a very different time. Back then, a small amount of iodine — about 74 mcg — was enough to prevent and even treat goiter for the vast majority of the population.

But things changed as the 20th century progressed. In the 1950s, the United States government along with the American Dental Association persuaded Americans that adding fluoride to tap water would improve the health of people’s teeth. This step was taken even though the studies that were performed at the time appear to have been suboptimal and poorly designed.

Much of the Western world followed suit, adding fluoride to their water supplies as well. But since then, science has clearly shown that the risks of fluoridating water outweigh the benefits.

Furthermore, studies have concluded that there is no difference in cavity rates between countries with fluoridated water and those with non-fluoridated water.

Today, most of the Western world has ceased fluoridation of water. Those countries looked at the science and came to the scientific conclusion that water fluoridation does not prevent tooth decay, yet it does contribute to other health problems. That was the right decision.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
We were told that iodization of salt had cured the goiter epidemic of the early 1900s, and that it was one of the greatest public health achievements in history.
iodine, goiter, salt, thyroid
315
2021-37-04
Tuesday, 04 May 2021 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live
 
Listen Channels Schedule

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved