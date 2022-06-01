Iodine Inhibits Several Types of Cancer

Iodine in the thyroid in the breast has been shown to produce lipids called iodolactones, which regulate cell cycles.

Cancer cells, on the other hand, have no regulation; they keep dividing and dividing until the body is overwhelmed.

Researchers have shown that diseased breasts take up more iodine than normal breast tissue. This lends support to the idea that diseased breast tissue is iodine-deficient. Similar results have been found in the thyroid gland. And many of these studies date back more than 50 years.

Other cancers that can be inhibited by iodine include:

• Colon

• Lung

• Melanoma

• Pancreatic

In addition, glioblastoma and neuroblastoma — two types of brain cancer — have been shown to benefit from iodine therapy.

Iodine is needed by every cell in the body. Deficiency, which is affecting more than 96 percent of Americans, may be responsible for the rapid rise in cancer that we have seen over the last 50 years, a period during which iodine levels have fallen dramatically.

Even with iodized salt, we don’t get enough iodine from our diet. That idea needs to be abandoned.

I think it’s valuable for everyone to supplement with iodine. My average dose for patients is approximately 25 mg per day. I prescribe more for those with diseases of the breast, thyroid, ovaries, uterus, prostate, or pancreas.