Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: injury | homeostasis | inflammation | prostaglandins

The Body's Response to Injury

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 25 October 2022 04:24 PM EDT

The human body tries to maintain a state of homeostasis, in which all systems are functioning optimally. When there is disruption in the normal functioning anywhere in the body, signals are sent to help repair the disruption and restore homeostasis.

You have to understand how the inflammatory response works and what is driving the inflammatory response in order to formulate an effective treatment plan.

Something like an ankle sprain can present an inflammatory problem that will throw the body out of homeostasis. If the ligaments in the ankle are torn, the torn areas allow the leakage of blood and cells from the disrupted tissue. The body responds to this injury by dilating the small arteries (arterioles) near the injured area in order to accelerate blood flow.

Next, the body sends white blood cells to the area in order to help begin the healing process. White blood cells work by removing injured tissue and neutralizing foreign particles in the general area of damage.

Immediately after the injury happens, there are many chemicals produced by the cells in the bloodstream and by the damaged tissue that help dilate the blood vessels in the area. These chemicals help begin the clotting process, so that the injury does not result in a catastrophic blood loss.

Furthermore, certain chemicals known as prostaglandins are released locally that work to stimulate the body’s healing reaction. Those prostaglandins recruit more white blood cells to remove injured tissue and to stimulate the regeneration of new tissue.

If everything is working properly, the injured tissue will be removed and new ligament tissue will be produced, resulting in a healthy, functioning ankle.

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 04:24 PM
