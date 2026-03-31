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Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

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Tags: influenza | vaccines | pneumonia | dr. brownstein
OPINION

How Effective Is the Flu Vaccine?

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 31 March 2026 04:31 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Every year, the powers that be in our government and the mainstream media use every public relations tactic they can muster to frighten the American people into receiving the flu vaccine. For instance, we’ve been told ad nauseam that 36,000 people die yearly from the flu. I’ve been practicing medicine for more than 30 years. That would mean during my career, approximately 1,080,000 people have died from influenza infection.

Personally, I can’t recall a single patient dying from the flu during my 30 years of practice. Either I’m the best doctor in the world, or there’s something wrong with those numbers.

The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) reports death statistics every year in a document called the National Vital Statistics Reports. Each year, a few hundred people die from influenza.

So where does the number 36,000 come from? The CDC provides this disinformation by combining deaths from pneumonia with influenza to provide an inflated number. The latest data listed 41,917 deaths from influenza and pneumonia, which is the 13th most common cause of death in the U.S.

But searching deeper through the data reveals that 608 deaths were caused by the flu; 41,309 deaths were from pneumonia.

Does a disease that is causing 608 deaths out of a population of 330 million require a mandatory vaccine? That kind of self-assurance on the part of the medical establishment would lead one to believe that the flu vaccine must be safe and effective. But is it?

According to the CDC, “. . . flu vaccines are designed to protect against infection and illness caused by the influenza viruses. Flu vaccine effectiveness may vary based on how similar or different the vaccine is to circulating influenza viruses.”

The CDC reports the efficacy of the vaccine annually. From 2009 through 2023, the effectiveness of the vaccine ranged from a low of 19 percent to a high of 60 percent. Nearly four-fifths of those years, flu vaccine efficacy was less than 50 percent.

Looking at those numbers, I can’ t believe anyone would prescribe a flu shot, much less take one.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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Dr-Brownstein
Every year, the powers that be in our government and the mainstream media use every public relations tactic they can muster to frighten the American people into receiving the flu vaccine.
influenza, vaccines, pneumonia, dr. brownstein
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2026-31-31
Tuesday, 31 March 2026 04:31 PM
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